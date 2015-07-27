BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech says SGX-ST rejects application for time extension to hold AGM 2016
* SGX-ST rejected company's application for extension of time to hold AGM 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 27 Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre Holdings Co Ltd
* Says second largest shareholder investigated by securities regulator for possible violation of securities laws
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ktc4jX
Further company coverage: (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* SGX-ST rejected company's application for extension of time to hold AGM 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says expected transaction settlement date is March 30, 2018