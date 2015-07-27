BRIEF-Foreland Fabrictech says SGX-ST rejects application for time extension to hold AGM 2016
SGX-ST rejected company's application for extension of time to hold AGM 2016
July 27 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says receives government supporting fund of 490.5 million yuan ($79.00 million)
* Says expected transaction settlement date is March 30, 2018