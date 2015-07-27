BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
July 27 China Eastern Airlines
* Says Delta Air Lines agrees to acquire 465.91 million new H-shares for HK$3.49 billion ($450.30 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on July 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKmQDT; bit.ly/1IpsgTM
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.