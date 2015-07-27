BRIEF-OKins Electronics lowers conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share
July 27 Fujian Sunnada Communication Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.28 billion yuan ($206.15 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, repay loans and replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on July 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ipt2Af; bit.ly/1MvLWYQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it lowered conversion price of 4th series bonds to 5,148 won/share from 5,687 won/share
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago