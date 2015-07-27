** Maruti Suzuki India April-June profit expected near 12 bln rupees - traders

** June-quarter profit is expected to be 13.09 bln rupees as per Reuters mean estimates

** Stock fell 1.3 pct on Monday; still up 25.5 pct YTD

** Company to announce earnings on Tuesday

** Analysts say Maruti is best play on early stage recovery on Indian economy with new car S-Cross and launch of Nexa showrooms as next key triggers