BRIEF-India's Cera Sanitaryware March-qtr operating profit rises
* March quarter operating profit 556.8 million rupees versus 517.3 million rupees year ago
** Maruti Suzuki India April-June profit expected near 12 bln rupees - traders
** June-quarter profit is expected to be 13.09 bln rupees as per Reuters mean estimates
** Stock fell 1.3 pct on Monday; still up 25.5 pct YTD
** Company to announce earnings on Tuesday
** Analysts say Maruti is best play on early stage recovery on Indian economy with new car S-Cross and launch of Nexa showrooms as next key triggers (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago