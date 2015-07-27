* INDIA TO SELL 140 BLN RUPEES OF BONDS ON JULY 31 - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 20 BLN RUPEES OF 7.68 PCT 2023 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 60 BLN RUPEES OF 7.72 PCT 2025 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.24 PCT 2033 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL 30 BLN RUPEES OF 8.13 PCT 2025 BONDS - RBI * INDIA TO SELL BONDS VIA MULTIPLE PRICE METHOD - RBI