BANGALORE, July 27The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33900 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 24700 ICS-103(23mm) 26100 ICS-104(24mm) 39800 ICS-202(26mm) 33300 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31200 ICS-105(27mm) 33600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31900 ICS-105PHR(28) 34100 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 32900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34100 ICS-105(30mm) 33300 ICS-105(31mm) 34500 ICS-106(32mm) 35500 ICS-107(34mm) 43000 (Marina H Raja)