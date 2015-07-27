BRIEF-India's R Systems International March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
BANGALORE, July 27The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 33900 ICS-201(B22mm) 34400 ICS-102(B22mm) 24700 ICS-103(23mm) 26100 ICS-104(24mm) 39800 ICS-202(26mm) 33300 ICS-105(26mm) 29500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 31200 ICS-105(27mm) 33600 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31900 ICS-105PHR(28) 34100 ICS-105(28mm) 32200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33400 ICS-105(29mm) 32900 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34100 ICS-105(30mm) 33300 ICS-105(31mm) 34500 ICS-106(32mm) 35500 ICS-107(34mm) 43000 (Marina H Raja)
* March quarter net profit 59.8 million rupees versus profit97.2 million rupees year ago
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was 107 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 3.90 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pKl55Z) Further company coverage: