US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July 29 - Syngene IPO-SYNN.NS (India) - $87 mln IPO. Axis, Credit Suisse, Jefferies
** July 31 - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. Citigroup, MS, UBS
** China Railway Signal (IPO-CRSC.HK) IPO secures 16 cornerstone investors
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Samsung Bioepis readies IPO for 2016
** India set to raise $260 mln from Power Finance Corp stake sale
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)