BRIEF-ON Semiconductor reports Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $1.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion
July 28 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a technology firm for 371 million yuan ($59.76 million) via cash and share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MsKcPf
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S