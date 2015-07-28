** Torrent Pharmaceuticals hits record high after April-June earnings beat estimates due to higher-than-expected sales of generic version of antipsychotic drug "Abilify"

** Company generated $100 mln via sales of the generic versus estimates of $30 million - Analysts

** Torrent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received the drug regulator's approval for the generic version of Abilify in April

** Alembic Pharma up 3.4 pct; to release April-June earnings on Friday