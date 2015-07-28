BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** Torrent Pharmaceuticals hits record high after April-June earnings beat estimates due to higher-than-expected sales of generic version of antipsychotic drug "Abilify"
** Company generated $100 mln via sales of the generic versus estimates of $30 million - Analysts
** Torrent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received the drug regulator's approval for the generic version of Abilify in April
** Alembic Pharma up 3.4 pct; to release April-June earnings on Friday (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain