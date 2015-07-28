(Adds dropped word in the headline)

** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 2.1 pct

** Company's Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent

** The negative ruling pushes out a key product launch for some time - Citi

** However, Citi remains positive on Glenmark, given the recent pick up in pace of approvals in the US and the likely operating leverage benefits from the same

** Recovery in U.S. business on cards given company has received multiple approvals from the U.S> FDA in the last few weeks - Investors

