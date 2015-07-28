BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
(Adds dropped word in the headline)
** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 2.1 pct
** Company's Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent
** The negative ruling pushes out a key product launch for some time - Citi
** However, Citi remains positive on Glenmark, given the recent pick up in pace of approvals in the US and the likely operating leverage benefits from the same
** Recovery in U.S. business on cards given company has received multiple approvals from the U.S> FDA in the last few weeks - Investors
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain