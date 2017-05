** Shares of Punjab National Bank rose as much as 6.7 pct

** Heads for biggest single day gain since Nov. 2014

** Gross bad loans as a percentage of advances falls to 6.47 pct in Apr-June from 6.55 pct in the Jan-March quarter

** Bad loans seem to be stabilizing on quarterly basis: traders

** India's fourth-biggest state-run lender by assets reports 49 pct in quarterly net profit to 7.21 billion rupees ($112.61 million) (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)