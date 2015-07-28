July 28 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator says Sahara Mutual Fund/ Sahara Asset Management shall not take any new subscription from investors

* India market regulator says orders cancellation of the certificate of registration of Sahara Mutual Fund

* India regulator says order of cancellation of Sahara Mutual Fund registration will be effected after six months

* India regulator says Sahara shall make efforts to transfer the activities of Sahara India Financial and Sahara India AMC to a new sponsor Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1OMRSuK