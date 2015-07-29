US STOCKS-Wall St lower as Fed holds on rates; financials gain
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July 31 - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (IPO-CRSC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. Citigroup, MS, UBS
** China Railway Signal (IPO-CRSC.HK) IPO secures 16 cornerstone investors
** China Railway Signal has covered institutional book for HongKong IPO
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Air China readies Rmb12bn A-share placement
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct