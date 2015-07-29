** Glenmark Pharmaceuticals falls 3.2 pct heading for a fifth consecutive session of declines

** Credit Suisse downgrades the stock to "underperform" from "neutral" saying the stock is already pricing best case scenario

** The downgrade comes a day ahead of company's April-June results

** Credit Suisse's FY17 EPS estimate for Glenmark is 20 pct below consensus

** The bank's estimates does not factor any upside from generic of anti psychotic drug Finacea but considers devaluation of Venezuelan bolivar due to depleting forex reserves, analysts Anubhav Aggarwal and Chunky Shah said

** Company's Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)