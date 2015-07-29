** Jet Airways (India) rises as much as 12 pct

** Heads towards biggest single day percentage gain since June 16

** Relative valuation on likely Indigo-Qatar Airways deal and IndiGo's IPO-INAI.BO upcoming IPO helps

** Qatar Airways said on Tuesday it was in talks with IndiGo about taking a stake

** Rival Spicejet's April-June profit and hopes of cut in jet fuel prices amid weakness in crude oil also aids

** Fuel contributes one-third of operational costs of airlines-analysts

** Also, India's state-run oil marketing companies revise jet fuel prices on the first of every month

** Spicejet's shares also up 5 pct

