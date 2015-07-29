BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
** Jet Airways (India) rises as much as 12 pct
** Heads towards biggest single day percentage gain since June 16
** Relative valuation on likely Indigo-Qatar Airways deal and IndiGo's IPO-INAI.BO upcoming IPO helps
** Qatar Airways said on Tuesday it was in talks with IndiGo about taking a stake
** Rival Spicejet's April-June profit and hopes of cut in jet fuel prices amid weakness in crude oil also aids
** Fuel contributes one-third of operational costs of airlines-analysts
** Also, India's state-run oil marketing companies revise jet fuel prices on the first of every month
** Spicejet's shares also up 5 pct
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.