** Traders expect Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to post April-June EBITDA of about 8.8 bln rupees ($137.7 mln)

** June-quarter EBITDA seen at 8.7 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

** Company to announce earnings on Thursday

** Stock down 1.6 pct; up 13.7 pct YTD ($1 = 63.8950 Indian rupee) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)