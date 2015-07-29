BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank: sees 2017/18 bad loan additions to be "significantly lower"
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
** Traders expect Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to post April-June EBITDA of about 8.8 bln rupees ($137.7 mln)
** June-quarter EBITDA seen at 8.7 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
** Company to announce earnings on Thursday
** Stock down 1.6 pct; up 13.7 pct YTD ($1 = 63.8950 Indian rupee) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* CEO says "drilled down" list of potential troubled loans currently at 190.39 billion rupees
MUMBAI, May 3 ICICI Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, reported a smaller-than-expected growth in fourth-quarter net profit as bad loans rose.