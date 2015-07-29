BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
July 29 Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 95.4 percent y/y at 516.7 million yuan ($83.23 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gliJD8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering