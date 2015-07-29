BRIEF-Turkcell deal will price at TL 11.45 - Bookrunner
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
July 29 GRG Banking Equipment Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 70 percent stake in Creator (China) Tech Co Ltd for 136.5 million yuan ($21.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MUcdx1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Turkcell: bookrunner says deal will price at TL 11.45 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 3 A crude joke about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked a social media storm with calls for late-night TV show host Stephen Colbert to be fired competing with praise for his outspoken remarks.