** Food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle up c.7 pct, one of the top UK mid-cap gainers

** The company, which issued a profit warning in May, said Q1 trading was in line with its expectations

** Trader says lack of bad news after three previous profit warnings means stock entering a relief rally

** In April, Tate & Lyle said it was getting out of the European bulk ingredients business and announced changes to its struggling sucralose unit

** Stock lost 20 pct between Sept. 2014 and May 2015 as Thomson Reuters Europe Food Processing Index rose about 5 pct over the same period

** Top performer on Stoxx Europe 600 index