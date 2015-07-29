** Food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle up c.7 pct,
one of the top UK mid-cap gainers
** The company, which issued a profit warning in May, said
Q1 trading was in line with its expectations
** Trader says lack of bad news after three previous profit
warnings means stock entering a relief rally
** In April, Tate & Lyle said it was getting out of the
European bulk ingredients business and announced changes to its
struggling sucralose unit
** Stock lost 20 pct between Sept. 2014 and May 2015 as
Thomson Reuters Europe Food Processing Index
rose about 5 pct over the same period
** Top performer on Stoxx Europe 600 index
