BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils appoints Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as CFO
* Says appointment of Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. May 03, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p8qWyS) Further company coverage:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** July 31 - China Railway Signal & Communication Corp (IPO-CRSC.HK) (China) - $2 bln SEHK IPO. Citigroup, MS, UBS
** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank
** Jiangsu Future Land gets approval for B-to-A migration
($1 = 6.2089 Chinese yuan) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. May 03, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p8qWyS) Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)