BRIEF-Sanwaria Agro Oils appoints Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as CFO
* Says appointment of Anil Kumar Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. May 03, 2017. Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p8qWyS) Further company coverage:
** Gati Ltd shares gain 7.2 pct, Gateway Distriparks Ltd up 2.7 pct, Snowman Logistics Ltd up 3.4 pct
** VRL Logistics Ltd up 2.4 pct and Container Corp of India Ltd advances 2.5 pct
** India cabinet approves amended goods and services tax bill, official says - NewsRise
** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts
* Futures down: Dow 17 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 14 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)