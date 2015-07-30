** Gati Ltd shares gain 7.2 pct, Gateway Distriparks Ltd up 2.7 pct, Snowman Logistics Ltd up 3.4 pct

** VRL Logistics Ltd up 2.4 pct and Container Corp of India Ltd advances 2.5 pct

** India cabinet approves amended goods and services tax bill, official says - NewsRise

** Lower tax rate and fast movement of goods and inventories will help logistics providers - analysts

(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)