** Cipla rises 4 pct adding to Wednesday's 1.1 pct gain

** Marks highest intraday level since April 15

** Partner Sandoz got U.S. FDA approval for 180 days sole exclusivity for generic version of Pulmicort respule used in treatment of Asthma on July 28: Sandoz's website shows

** US sales of the drug were approximately $242 million for the 12 months ending in May 2015 - IMS Health

** Cipla may garner revenue of $6 million to $8 million in 1mg/2ml exclusivity while annual revenues of $21 million expected in other two strengths in FY16 and FY17: Prabhudas Lilladher

