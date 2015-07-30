BRIEF-HSN reports Q1 adj. EPS $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Wanda Cinema Line Corp
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 50.5 percent y/y at 628.5 million yuan ($101.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Sjr1Mw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share