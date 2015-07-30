BRIEF-Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
July 30 Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong Group Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 164.4 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Aug. 6
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LZetpM
COLOMBO, May 3 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near 11-month closing high hit on Friday, as investors booked profits in large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.