BRIEF-Clarocity Corp says to provide corporate update on May 4
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
July 30 Simei Media Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire advertising firm for 325 million yuan ($52.34 million) via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on July 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I40wm8 ; bit.ly/1JxCGSe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Clarocity corporation announces conference call on May 4, 2017 to provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
CARACAS, May 3 Covering his mouth with a rag, Latin pop star Nacho choked on tear gas at an anti-government protest last month. Mexican actress Salma Hayek praised the protesters' courage. Venezuelan soccer star Salomon Rondon called them "heroes."