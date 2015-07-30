BRIEF-Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
July 30 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit at 345.4 million yuan ($55.62 million) versus net loss of 755.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SjI2pR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
COLOMBO, May 3 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near 11-month closing high hit on Friday, as investors booked profits in large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.