(Adds company forecast) Jul 30 (Reuters)- Tera Probe Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2015

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.75 5.03 11.45

(+14.4 pct) (-1.3 pct) (+7.4 pct) Operating 697 mln 33 mln 1.25

(+2004.4 pct) (+131.1 pct) Recurring 698 mln 28 mln 1.24

(+2372.5 pct) (+120.1 pct) Net 465 mln loss 106 mln 780 mln EPS 50.13 yen loss 11.44 yen 84.03 yen Ann Div NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NOTE - Tera Probe Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.