** Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd falls as much as 3.6 pct to its lowest since July 1

** Biggest single-day percentage fall since June 11

** Company expects its credit costs to jump this fiscal year as it makes more provisions related to its purchase of smaller local rival ING Vysya Bank

** Kotak agreed to buy ING Vysya Bank for $2.4 bln; combined operations from April 1

** Merger costs higher than estimates; bank's guidance on loan growth disappointing: analysts