(Adds EPS Diluted)
Jul 31 (Reuters)-
Wacoal Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 49.85 46.01 205.00
(+8.4 pct) (-4.9 pct) (+6.9 pct)
Operating 4.43 3.27 14.00
(+35.6 pct) (-38.6 pct) (+97.7 pct)
Pretax 5.39 4.70 14.50
(+14.6 pct) (-19.4 pct) (+27.8 pct)
Net 3.86 3.02 10.00
(+27.7 pct) (-18.6 pct) (+18.4 pct)
EPS 27.41 yen 21.46 yen 71.00 yen
EPS Diluted 27.34 yen 21.41 yen
Ann Div 30.00 yen 33.00 yen
-Q2 Div
-Q4 Div 30.00 yen
NOTE - Wacoal Holdings Corp is a top-ranked maker of women's underwear.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
