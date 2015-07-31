BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
(Adds Q4 dividend forecast) Jul 31 (Reuters)- NH Foods Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Yearto
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 305.50 283.85 1.26 trln
(+7.6 pct) (+6.9 pct) (+3.9 pct) Operating 11.88 9.92 41.00
(+19.7 pct) (+121.7 pct) (-15.4 pct) Pretax 11.38 8.93 39.00
(+27.4 pct) (+94.9 pct) (-12.4 pct) Net 8.60 6.59 27.00
(+30.4 pct) (+106.2 pct) (-13.0 pct) EPS 42.21 yen 32.37 yen 132.55 yen EPS Diluted 39.61 yen 30.39 yen Ann Div 46.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 46.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - NH Foods Ltd. is a major meat processor. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.