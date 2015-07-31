BRIEF-Perion Network Q1 adj EPS $0.04
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.70 million)in share private placement to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LUmXwH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 4 South Africa's Discover Digital, hoping to capitalise on the rapid uptake of smartphones and improving telecommunications infrastructure on the continent, is starting a video streaming service to rival Netflix and Showmax, it said on Thursday.