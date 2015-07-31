BRIEF-Imperial Pacific International says Cui Li Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
July 31 Xian International Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 195 million yuan ($31.41 million) to set up a medical centre with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M0QHJY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 4 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. companies are reporting their strongest profit and sales growth in more than five years this earnings season, with more beating expectations and particular strength in the industrial sector.