** Shares of public sector banks gain: State Bank of India up 6.3 pct; Bank of Baroda rises 5 pct; Punjab National Bank 1.6 pct higher

** India's finance minister seeks approval for 121.1 billion rupees ($1.89 billion) to inject capital into state-run banks

** New capital to shore-up state banks struggling with bad loans, and to meet Basel III regulatory requirements

** The planned capital infusion of $1.9 billion on top of the $1.24 billion agreed in February's budget follows consultation with the Reserve Bank of India and banks

** State lenders account for more than 70 percent of all outstanding bank loans ($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees)