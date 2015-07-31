US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges up at open after hawkish Fed
May 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
** Shares of public sector banks gain: State Bank of India up 6.3 pct; Bank of Baroda rises 5 pct; Punjab National Bank 1.6 pct higher
** India's finance minister seeks approval for 121.1 billion rupees ($1.89 billion) to inject capital into state-run banks
** New capital to shore-up state banks struggling with bad loans, and to meet Basel III regulatory requirements
** The planned capital infusion of $1.9 billion on top of the $1.24 billion agreed in February's budget follows consultation with the Reserve Bank of India and banks
** State lenders account for more than 70 percent of all outstanding bank loans ($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees)
* March quarter net profit 34.9 million rupees versus 8.9 million rupees year ago