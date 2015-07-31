BRIEF-Reynolds American says Susan Cameron elected non-executive chairman
* Board elected Cameron as non-executive chairman, effective May 1, 2017; Cameron has served as executive chairman since Jan. 1, 2017
July 31 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves Guangzhou Automobile Group Business Co Ltd to set up logistics centre with total investment at 251.1 million yuan ($40.44 million)
* Says board approves proposal of automobile online platform project with initial investment at 1.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eFzreu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
