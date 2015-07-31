BRIEF-Reynolds American says Susan Cameron elected non-executive chairman
* Board elected Cameron as non-executive chairman, effective May 1, 2017; Cameron has served as executive chairman since Jan. 1, 2017
July 31 Baolingbao Biology Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from August 3 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eFF2RZ
