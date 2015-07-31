July 31 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.66 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbNPeE ; bit.ly/1UbNR6m

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)