BRIEF-Reynolds American says Susan Cameron elected non-executive chairman
* Board elected Cameron as non-executive chairman, effective May 1, 2017; Cameron has served as executive chairman since Jan. 1, 2017
July 31 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.6 billion yuan ($257.66 million)in private placement of shares to fund projects, boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UbNPeE ; bit.ly/1UbNR6m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Board elected Cameron as non-executive chairman, effective May 1, 2017; Cameron has served as executive chairman since Jan. 1, 2017
LONDON, May 4 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets