** Oil and gas producer's shares down 2 pct at
$91.06
** Reports lower-than-expected Q2 profit as falling oil
prices hurt results
** Q2 profit drops 90 pct $571 million, or 30 cents a share
** Chief Executive John Watson says working to slash costs
by renegotiating supply contracts
** Excluding one-time items, Chevron earned 97 cents per
share vs average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share
** Production rises 2 pct to 2.6 mln barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d)
** 7 of 23 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 13
"hold" and 3 "sell" or lower; median PT $110
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen 30 pct in the
past 12 months