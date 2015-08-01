BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 1 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
* Q1 consol net profit after taxes 233.2 mln rupees vs 639.8 mln rupees a year earlier
* Q1 consolidated income from operations 7.81 bln rupees vs 9.18 bln rupees a year earlier Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1fSxJYf Further company coverage:
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago