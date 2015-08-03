Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** August: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB

** Sept: Modern Dental Group (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche

** 2H 2015: Star Petroleum Refining IPO-CPT.BK (Thailand) - $735 mln SET IPO. Bualuang, BofA Merrill, Finansa, Phatra, Morgan Stanley, Siam Commercial Bank

** China Railway Signal (IPO-CRSC.HK) raises $1.42bn from IPO at bottom of price range

** Indonesia's HM Sampoerna plans share sale of up to $1.5 bln in Sept or Oct

