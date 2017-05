** Suzlon Energy gains 11.4 pct; swings to profit in Q1

** Heads towards its biggest daily gain since March 2015

** Q1 financials improved on debt repayment and better execution - Analysts

** Suzlon enjoyed better liquidity after repaying debt of 72 bln rupees in May through proceeds received from Senvion sale

** Falling interest cost, healthy order book and improving ratios imply turnaround is near, analysts add

