** Jet Airways (India) jumps 6.7 pct while SpiceJet is up 3.9 pct

** India Oil Corp cuts aviation turbine fuel prices by 8.4 pct to 9.7 pct - Reuters calculations based on IOC's data shows

** Relative valuation on likely Indigo-Qatar Airways deal and IndiGo's IPO-INAI.BO upcoming IPO also helps

** Qatar Airways said on Tuesday it was in talks with IndiGo about taking a stake

** Fuel contributes one-third of operational costs of airlines-analysts

