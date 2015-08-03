** Shares of state-run banks rally; Q1 results stoke optimism about lenders' asset quality

** Gains come a day ahead of central bank policy review when it is expected to keep the key rates unchanged

** Bank of Baroda rallies 6 pct, IDBI Bank up 3.8 pct, State Bank of India rises 3.5 pct

** Canara Bank up 3.2 pct, Union Bank 3.2 pct higher and Indian Bank surges 6 pct

** Rather than rate cut hopes, stocks rally as asset quality pressures seem to have peaked - Analysts

** The most encouraging trend from Q1 results of state-run banks is the moderation in formation of new stress loans - CLSA (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)