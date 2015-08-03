** Shares of state-run banks rally; Q1 results stoke
optimism about lenders' asset quality
** Gains come a day ahead of central bank policy review when
it is expected to keep the key rates unchanged
** Bank of Baroda rallies 6 pct, IDBI Bank
up 3.8 pct, State Bank of India rises 3.5 pct
** Canara Bank up 3.2 pct, Union Bank
3.2 pct higher and Indian Bank surges 6 pct
** Rather than rate cut hopes, stocks rally as asset quality
pressures seem to have peaked - Analysts
** The most encouraging trend from Q1 results of state-run
banks is the moderation in formation of new stress loans - CLSA
