** HCL Technologies slumps 4.9 pct; heads towards its biggest daily fall since Oct.2014

** Earnings lag estimates as operating margins disappoint - Analysts

** EBITDA margins for the quarter declined by 120 basis points QoQ to 21.3 pct as per U.S. GAAP - Reuters Calculations

** Company's margins may further decline in July-Dec as it faces wage hikes - Analysts

