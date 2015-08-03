Aug 3 Zhejiang Yueling Co Ltd

* Says India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry has imposed anti-dumping duties of $2.15 per kg on its alloy wheel products for a period of five years

* Says the anti-dumping duties will have an impact on its 2015 results. It gives no further details

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ie3FQA

