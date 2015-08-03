** Dragon Oil up c.9 pct to high of 799p & on track for
largest one-day move in over 3.5 yrs after the oil producer's
majority shareholder raises buyout offer to 800p/shr and
declared offer unconditional
** Emirates National Oil Co Ltd (ENOC), which owns 54
percent of Dragon Oil, achieves 29.92 pct shareholder
acceptance, higher than the additional 23 pct it needed.
** Sunday's deal announcement seals a long-running dispute
between top minority shareholders and ENOC over offer price,
which was raised twice
** Top minority shareholders Baillie Gifford and Elliott
Capital Advisors sign off on new deal price
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen c.44 pct since
March 13, the last day before bid rumours started pushing the
stock up
