Spanish stocks lead European pull-back with worst day in 6 months
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
Aug 3 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says China Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed margin finance company, has become its second biggest shareholder with 3.88 percent shareholdings as of July 31
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OZukD0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Greek stocks rise for 13th day (Adds details, closing prices)
SEATTLE, May 11 Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Thursday that Boeing Co has engines in stock for its grounded 737 MAX that are cleared to fly.