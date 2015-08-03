UPDATE 1-France's SFR to pay 350 mln euros a year for Champions League rights -sources
* Altice is SFR's parent company (Recasts story, adds details)
Aug 3 Tatwah Smartech Co Ltd
* Says board approves to issue up to 600 million yuan ($96.64 million) commercial paper
* Says plans cooperation with partners, including Huawen Media Investment Corp on internet TV
* Says it and partners plan to set up industry buyout fund worth up to 2 billion yuan
* Says shares to resume trading on August 4
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1OKmFbb; bit.ly/1KLAqWk; bit.ly/1KLlABN; bit.ly/1OKmHzK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Altice is SFR's parent company (Recasts story, adds details)
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 2.5 million shares of the company