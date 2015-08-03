BRIEF-Tamburi Investment Partners Q1 net profit up at EUR 18.5 million
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Aug 3 AVIC Capital Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($48.32 million) to subscribe to Westone Information Industry Inc's 4.9 million shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SAM8dr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
BARI, Italy, May 11 Italy's economy minister sought to reassure his U.S. counterpart about the state of Italian banks on Thursday, telling him he expected the lenders' bad loans to fall "quite rapidly", an Italian official said.