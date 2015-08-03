BRIEF-Eutelsat sees broadcast returning to growth in 2018/2019 - conf call
* SAYS LEAP COST CUTTING PLAN IS GOING AS PLANNED; IS CONFIDENT IT WILL DELIVER WHAT IT ANNOUNCED - CONF CALL
Aug 3 YOUZU Interactive Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to acquire assets via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DmJKQw
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAYS LEAP COST CUTTING PLAN IS GOING AS PLANNED; IS CONFIDENT IT WILL DELIVER WHAT IT ANNOUNCED - CONF CALL
WASHINGTON, May 11 A top U.S. intelligence official said Thursday a controversial surveillance law that allows the broad electronic spying of foreigners played a major role in understanding Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.